Hucknall MP calls on new Reform-led county council to make SEND services a priority

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) has written to the new leader of Nottinghamshire Council urging him to make SEND provision in schools a priority.

Ms Welsh says she is concerned that SEND provision will not be a priority for the new Reform-led authority, especially in light of comments made by Reform’s national leader Nigel Farage MP that identifying children with additional needs is ‘creating a class of victims’.

She was also concerned by alleged remarks made by a Reform candidate during recent local election campaign that many children with additional were just ‘naughty kids’.

In a letter to Coun Mick Barton (Ref), the council leader, Ms Welsh said: “I have met with headteachers, SENCOs, and school staff across our communities.

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh has written to the new county council leader calling for SEND provision to be made a priority. Photo: Other

"Without exception, they have raised Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision as the most pressing and challenging issue

they face.

"This is an issue I care deeply about, having worked directly with children with SEND and spent time listening to the lived experiences of parents and carers in my constituency.

"I have seen first-hand both the challenges they face and the immense value of high-quality, properly resourced SEND support.

"There is real concern locally about the future of SEND services under the leadership of Reform at County Hall, especially in light of recent national comments made by your party’s leadership.

"Nigel Farage’s claim that identifying children with additional needs is ‘creating a class of victims’ and that children with SEND are being wrongly told they are victims has caused serious alarm among families and professionals alike.

"Equally worrying were the remarks made by a Reform spokesperson during the local election campaign, dismissing many children with additional needs as simply ‘naughty kids’ or blaming ‘bad parenting’.

"These deeply unhelpful and harmful characterisations have left parents fearful about the values and priorities now shaping local SEND provision.

"Our children deserve far better.

"They deserve to have their needs recognised, understood, and supported — not undermined or dismissed.

"Parents deserve the confidence that their children will be safe, included and able to thrive in our local schools.

"The Labour Government has inherited a broken SEND system that has failed too many for too long.

"In response, the Government has committed an additional £1bn to support families and improve SEND services, alongside £740m to create more school places for children with additional needs.

"I am seeking your assurance that Nottinghamshire will not turn its back on this investment and that the funds will not be sacrificed under your administration.

"I urge you to publicly back the Government’s work to deliver on this ambition and to provide your own commitment that local SEND services will be protected and improved under your leadership.

"Our families, schools, and – most importantly – our children need to know that their needs will be met with compassion, professionalism, and respect.”

Your Dispatch has contacted the council and Coun Barton for comment.