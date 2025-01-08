Hucknall MP: GP funding boost and cutting red tape will strengthen NHS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I know that accessing a GP appointment has become one of the biggest frustrations for residents in Hucknall.

Whether it’s the dreaded 8am scramble to book an appointment or the lack of continuity in care, it’s clear our NHS needs urgent reform. That’s why I welcome Labour’s bold plan to bring back the family doctor and ensure patients get the care they deserve.

Under Labour’s proposals, set out in the new GP contract for 2025-26, patients in Hucknall - especially those with complex needs, long-term conditions, or elderly residents - will benefit from greater continuity of care.

These changes aim to rebuild the vital relationship between patients and their doctors, offering more personalised and consistent healthcare. Key to delivering this promise is reducing the bureaucracy that ties up so much of our GPs’ time.

Outdated performance targets have long prevented doctors from focusing on what matters most: their patients. Labour’s plan will slash red tape, freeing up GPs to do the job they trained for.

Backing up these proposals is a significant financial commitment: an extra £889 million on top of the existing budget for general practice. This is the biggest boost to GP funding in years and demonstrates Labour’s determination to fix the ‘front door’ of the NHS.

When I speak to residents on the doorstep in Hucknall, the message is clear: access to a GP is a top priority. Labour’s plan tackles this head-on by making it easier for surgeries to hire and retain doctors, giving practices the flexibility they need to deliver high-quality care.

This isn’t just a promise – it’s part of a broader strategy to rebuild our NHS from the ground up.

Already, Labour has started hiring an extra 1,000 GPs to ease the pressure on our overstretched system.

The NHS has always been there for us in our times of need. Now, it’s our turn to stand up for it. Labour’s plan isn’t just about fixing problems today; it’s about building a healthcare system that works for everyone, now and in the future.

Working in partnership, we can bring back the family doctor and ensure every resident in Hucknall and beyond gets the care they deserve.