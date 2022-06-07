Mr Johnson won the vote by 211 to 148, meaning he now cannot be challenged for the Conservative leadership – and therefore the position of Prime Minister – for another year.

Tweeting after the vote, Mr Spencer said: “A clear win for the PM.

"Now time to get on with the job, tackle the fight against global inflation, level up and invest in our communities and work to protect the security of Europe.”

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer will be voting for the Prime Minister

The ballot was triggered after the requisite 54 MPs submitted letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson to the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady MP.

Several Tory MPs are unhappy over Mr Johnson’s conduct over the ‘Partygate’ affair and breaking of lockdown rules at No 10 during the pandemic last year.

And Opposition parties – who called at the time for Conservative backbenchers to vote Mr Johnson out – and political commentators say that the result keeps the pressure firmly on the PM with more votes against him than was expected.

But many cabinet ministers, including Mr Spencer, the Leader of the House of Commons, have publicly called on their fellow Tory MPs to back Mr Johnson’.