Hucknall MP hails 'victory for the people' in Whyburn Farm housing row

The ruling Independents at Ashfield District Council have announced their intention to scrap the plans to build on Whyburn as part of their draft local plan as they look to drop the number of new houses built in the district over the next 10 years from 8,000 to 5,000.

Mr Spencer praised the public campaign against the plans from groups like Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development.

And he also rubbished the Independents’ claims that they were only building on green belt to meet Government housing targets.

Mark Spencer said the Ashfield Independents had been forced into a 'humiliating u-turn'

He said: "The Ashfield Independent led Ashfield District Council tried to dump 3,000 houses in Hucknall because quite simply they believe Hucknall is a poor relation to other areas of Ashfield.

"They believed they could pull the wool over our eyes by claiming it is because they had no choice – when in fact they ripped up the council's previous local plan when they took control, because it had more houses going into Sutton and Kirkby, which their councillors in those areas did not want to happen.

"What is also clear is that they made the decision to abandon their absurd proposals some time ago, but wanted to wait to print a leaflet to try and spin it for themselves, meaning they have left residents worried, confused and angry over this for far longer than they could and should have, which is shameful.

“To say the Government is responsible for the 3,000 houses at Whyburn is ludicrous.

"Every council in the country puts together a local plan, so councils can consult with local people about the best places for new homes to be built, to ensure local infrastructure is in place and services can be delivered to the new development.

"It was a political choice of the Independents to dump housing in Hucknall.

"My thanks go to every resident who fought these plans, local Conservative councillors Kevin and Phil Rostance and Chris Baron and the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development action group.

“What they (the Independents) did not count on was the outrage of Hucknall residents against these plans, and they have been forced into an embarrassing change of plan in the hopes it will save their councillors in next year's local elections.

"The people of Hucknall have seen the true colours of the Ashfield Independents and will not forgive – or forget.”