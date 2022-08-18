Hucknall MP hails 'victory for the people' in Whyburn Farm housing row
Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has welcomed what he described as ‘a humiliating u-turn’ by the Ashfield Independents over plans to build 3,000 homes on green belt land at Whyburn Farm due to the ‘overwhelming public backlash from residents’.
The ruling Independents at Ashfield District Council have announced their intention to scrap the plans to build on Whyburn as part of their draft local plan as they look to drop the number of new houses built in the district over the next 10 years from 8,000 to 5,000.
Mr Spencer praised the public campaign against the plans from groups like Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development.
And he also rubbished the Independents’ claims that they were only building on green belt to meet Government housing targets.
Most Popular
-
1
Hucknall: Whyburn Farm green belt set to be saved as council moves to scrap plans for 3,000 houses
-
2
Hucknall is all ready for historic first ever town Pride event this month
-
3
Hucknall road dubbed 'UK's worst' finally set to be resurfaced
-
4
Stagecoach to take over running Hucknall 141 bus service that faced the axe
-
5
Tastebuds at the ready as Hucknall Food and Drink Festival returns this weekend
Read More
He said: "The Ashfield Independent led Ashfield District Council tried to dump 3,000 houses in Hucknall because quite simply they believe Hucknall is a poor relation to other areas of Ashfield.
"They believed they could pull the wool over our eyes by claiming it is because they had no choice – when in fact they ripped up the council's previous local plan when they took control, because it had more houses going into Sutton and Kirkby, which their councillors in those areas did not want to happen.
"What is also clear is that they made the decision to abandon their absurd proposals some time ago, but wanted to wait to print a leaflet to try and spin it for themselves, meaning they have left residents worried, confused and angry over this for far longer than they could and should have, which is shameful.
“To say the Government is responsible for the 3,000 houses at Whyburn is ludicrous.
"Every council in the country puts together a local plan, so councils can consult with local people about the best places for new homes to be built, to ensure local infrastructure is in place and services can be delivered to the new development.
"It was a political choice of the Independents to dump housing in Hucknall.
"My thanks go to every resident who fought these plans, local Conservative councillors Kevin and Phil Rostance and Chris Baron and the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development action group.
“What they (the Independents) did not count on was the outrage of Hucknall residents against these plans, and they have been forced into an embarrassing change of plan in the hopes it will save their councillors in next year's local elections.
"The people of Hucknall have seen the true colours of the Ashfield Independents and will not forgive – or forget.”
The Dispatch has contacted the Ashfield Independents for comment.