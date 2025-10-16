Hucknall MP leads call for action during baby loss debate in Parliament

Hucknall MP and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on maternity, Michelle Welsh (Lab) delivered a powerful speech in Parliament during a baby loss debate she co-sponsored.

During the debate, Ms Welsh calle for urgent reforms to fix the country’s broken maternity system and ensure that no more families suffer preventable heartbreak.

Ms Welsh shared her own experience as a harmed mother and paid tribute to the bereaved and campaigning families who have fought tirelessly for change.

She said: “We must stop whispering about baby loss in the shadows, we must speak about the preventable errors, missed opportunities and systemic failures in our maternity services that have turned dreams into dust.

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh speaking during the debate. Photo: Submitted

"Grief is a fact, but these failures are not inevitable.”

The debate marked a deeply emotional moment for bereaved families and campaigners from across Nottinghamshire and beyond, many of whom travelled to Westminster to hear MPs share their constituents’ accounts and push for progress on maternity safety.

Ms Welsh called for a renewed focus on continuity of care, workforce support and true accountability, highlighting that too many women are still not listened to, and too many families are left fighting for answers.

She continued: “Almost one in five stillbirths and neonatal deaths in this country could have been prevented through better care.

"Every woman deserves a birth experience where she feels heard, respected and, above all, safe.”

Addressing the stigma around different types of birth, the MP urged a culture change

She said: “For too long, the narrative has been poisoned by judgment – the safest birth is the most informed birth.”

She also issued a challenge to regulators, including the Care Quality Commission (CQC), Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and the General Medical Council (GMC) to take responsibility for past failings.

She said: “In Nottinghamshire, those organisations were informed over and over again about what was happening and nothing was done.

"To this day, no-one has been held accountable.”

Closing her speech, the MP paid tribute to the families whose babies’ memories continue to inspire change:

She said: “All of us here are bound by a shared, heartbreaking truth.

“No parent should have to say goodbye before hello.

"We must pledge to them and to ourselves that we will fix maternity services and build a legacy of safety so powerful that their short lives will forever protect the long lives of others – and we will do it for good.”

Ms Welsh also praised the incredible campaigners and charities leading the movement for safer maternity care, including the Luca Foundation, MAMA Academy, Dignity Care Network, Five X More and Delivering Better.

At the conclusion of the debate, West Streeting MP (Lab), the Health Secretary, paid tribute to Ms Welsh’s leadership and compassion, echoing her call for change.

He told the House: “In the spirit set out by my honourable friend that ‘grief must be the engine of change’, the stories I have heard from those families firsthand will be the steel in my spine to deliver the change they need.”

Ms Welsh said his remarks reinforced a shared determination across Parliament to ‘turn the pain of loss into meaningful reform with a pledge to ensure every mother and baby receives the safe, respectful care they deserve’.