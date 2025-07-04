Hucknall MP praised by Health Secretary for ‘leadership and support’ on decisions on maternity services
During a statement on the 10 Year Health Plan for England, Mr Streeting, personally thanked Ms Welsh for her leadership, wisdom, advice and insight on key decisions in maternity and for her work on as chair of the Maternity All Party Paliamentary Group (APPG).
During the statement, Ms Welsh welcomed the 10 Year Health Plan, in particular in regard to the announcements that single patient records will be rolled out in maternity care first and that patient outcomes and experiences are at the core of the plan.
She also thanked Mr Streeting for listening and visiting the families affected by the independent review into maternity services in Nottinghamshire and asked him how maternity services will be incorporated into his plan for meighbourhood health service.
Speaking after the statement, Ms Welsh said: “I welcome the 10 Year Health Plan announced this week and I am excited about the opportunities and change the plan will create for Nottinghamshire and the whole East Midlands.
I am also pleased to see maternity care at the heart of this plan.
"As a harmed mother, I have sat with hundreds of families and listened to truly harrowing stories of birth trauma, of neglect, of baby loss, of partner and father trauma, of life altering injuries caused to both babies and mothers, of maternal mental health and maternal loss.
"Accounts of real life that will never leave me, but which have led me to becoming an MP and as such allowed me to be in the position to influence key decisions on the future of maternity services across the country.
I look forward to continuing to work with the Government to listen to families and help change how this country delivers maternity services.”
