Hucknall MP says town centre car park is not the right place for new health hub

Ashfield District Council is championing the town centre car park as the preferred site for a new Cavell Centre – with services all under one roof – after Hucknall was chosen as one of six sites nationally for the project.

The ruling Ashfield Independents also say they have already raised £1 million towards funding the project.

But Mr Spencer feels building on Piggins Croft, which is the main car park in the town, would be counter-productive.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer (right) and health minister Edward Argar want to look at all possible sites for the town's new health hub

Mr Spencer was speaking after inviting health minister Ed Argar MP to Hucknall to discuss the project, including looking at potential alternative sites and funding for the scheme.

He said: “The council is driving Piggins Croft but I’m really concerned about that option if I’m honest.

"Parking in Hucknall for the High Street is already quite challenged and I think if you take up half the car park with the health centre and fill up the other half with patients’ and doctors’ cars, you, then wipe out the parking for the High Street, which will be detrimental to the shopping area.

"There are other sites in Hucknall which I think we ought to be looking at.

"I think we’ve missed the police station now, which would have been an ideal option, but there are other sites we should be looking at, so let’s establish the principle that we need this centre in Hucknall, let’s get the money sorted out and in the meantime, let’s look at other sites and try to find a better location than Piggins Croft.

Mr Argar said it was vital that everyone involved in the project looked at all the options with an open mind.

He said: "Mark has been championing this for as long as I can remember so I want to come and talk to him and campaigners championing this and also to see some of the sites that are being considered.

"Back in May, we said there were six sites around the country being considered for these Cavell Centres and Hucknall was one of those being looked at.

“This is now ready to go towards forming a business case but there isn’t the funding in place for it yet and in looking at that business case and appraising all the possible sites for it, rather than jumping to just one site.

"I’m looking forward to working with the local CCG and working with Mark and campaigners on this and looking at what the best options ahead of later this year when the Government Spending Review takes place and we can look at what we can do about the funding issue.”

Mr Spencer added: "This is not just me that’s been driving this, this is the CCG, the local NHS, patients groups, they’ve been campaigning for this for the best part of 10 years