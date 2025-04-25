Hucknall MP slams rumours new Watnall Road housing is being bought up by Government for migrants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) has angrily branded rumours the new housing development being built on the old football ground site on Watnall Road will be used for migrants as ‘misinformation designed to stir up hate’.

Your Dispatch was contacted by a resident, who asked not to be named, saying they had been told that the houses in the new development were being bought by the Government to be used for migrants.

The resident said: “I was told, by a fairly reasonable source, that the building of houses on the land on the former Hucknall FC ground on Watnall Road, has been put on hold while the Government organise its purchase for the purpose of building houses for migrants, illegal and non-illegal.

"I was also told that deposits of potential house-buyers there were being returned.”

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh said the false rumours were just stirring up hate. Photo Submitted

The housing development is being built by Harper Crewe and on their website, the Watnall Road development is currently listed as closed.

And the resident who contacted your Dispatch said their information had come from a fellow town resident who had gone to enquire about buying one of the new homes and was told the Government migrants story by staff at the site office.

Your Dispatch has contacted Harper Crewe for comment.

But Ms Welsh furiously scotched the rumours as completey untrue.

She said: “Let me be absolutely clear – these claims are entirely false.

"Having spoken with senior Government officials, I can confirm there is no evidence whatsoever to support these rumours.

“This kind of misinformation serves only to stir up hate, division, and anxiety within our community.

"It is deeply irresponsible to spread such unverified claims, especially around a development that is so important to many local families.

This incident clearly demonstrates why there is such a need for change locally in politics – these kinds of lies do the people of Hucknall a total disservice.

"I will continue to work with the Government to increase the much-needed infrastructure for the town, including a new health hub."

Hucknall district councillor, Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), said: “These rumours are utter nonsense.

"The Labour Party has treated Hucknall extremely badly, taking away the £9m levelling up funding, trying to merge the town with Nottingham City Council, axing the winter fuel allowance – take your pick.

"However, on this occasion, the Government is not guilty – this is just lies to whip up division and it is wrong.”