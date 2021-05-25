Hucknall MP wants your views on how to help the high street

Mr Spencer is running a survey on his website- that allows members of the public to share their views on what would incentivise them to visit the high street, or what they currently enjoy about our local shopping experience.

Members of the public can fill out the survey here.

Mark Spencer said: “Our High Streets are integral to our local communities, and after the past year it is right that we seek to support them in anyway we can.

What would you like to see done to improve our high streets?

“Our local authorities need to be more open minded about High Street improvement. I hope to be able to present the results of this survey over the coming months in order to

allow our local authorities to plan strategically for the future.

“I have been working with local councillors like Phil Rostance in Hucknall to hear what they would like to see on their local high streets.

“This is off the back of my campaign earlier in the year, ‘Show Sherwood’s Ready to Reopen’, where we saw how important our high streets are to our communities.

Mark Spencer, Hucknall MP

“As part of the campaign, it was fantastic to hear the plans from Newark & Sherwood District Council about how they are going to support businesses.

"Unfortunately Gedling and Ashfield did not work with me on this.

"I want to reiterate to them both that my door is always open to hear about their plans to support our local high streets.

“If any of my constituents want to let me know their thoughts about how we can improve our high streets, I urge them to head over to my website and fill out the survey.”