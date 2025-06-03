Hucknall MP: We're bringing faster, better cancer treatment to Nottinghamshire

As your local MP, one of the most important parts of my job is fighting for better healthcare for our community.

That’s why I’m proud to share some really positive news: Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust will soon be home to a brand new, cutting-edge radiotherapy machine - part of a national investment that means faster, safer treatment for cancer patients right here in Nottinghamshire.

This is personal for so many of us. Nearly every family has been touched by cancer in some way, and I know how crucial it is that people get the right care, quickly. These new machines – backed by £70 million from our Labour government – will help do exactly that.

They’re more precise, meaning they can better target tumours and cause less harm to surrounding healthy tissue. That doesn’t just mean more effective treatment – it also means fewer side effects and fewer trips to hospital, making a difficult journey just that little bit easier for patients and their families.

Nationally, this investment is expected to prevent around 13,000 lost appointments due to equipment failure and deliver up to 27,500 extra treatments every year by 2027. That includes up to 4,500 patients starting treatment within 62 days of being referred – a critical benchmark for early, life-saving intervention.

I’m proud that our community will be among the first to benefit. It’s a clear sign of what a government focused on rebuilding our NHS can achieve. After years of underinvestment and increasing pressure, Labour’s Plan for Change is already beginning to make a difference - not just in policies, but in people’s lives.

We all want the best for our loved ones, especially when they’re facing something as serious as cancer. This is a meaningful step forward and I’ll keep working to make sure Nottinghamshire gets the healthcare it needs and deserves.