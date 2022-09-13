Hucknall: New date for key local plan meeting over future of Whyburn Farm

Ashfield District Council has cancelled today's meeting and two others this month following the death of the Queen

The original meeting of the local plan development panel was due to take place today (Tuesday) but was cancelled by Ashfield District Council following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, along with tomorrow’s (Wednesday) planning committee meeting and the cabinet meeting scheduled for September 20.

Now, the local plan development group panel meeting has been rescheduled for Friday, September 23, at 10am with the planning committee meeting rescheduled for the same day at 1pm.

The cabinet meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 27 at 9.30am, ahead of the month’s full council meeting on Thursday, September 29.

Government guidance to councils following the death of the Queen, does not specify whether councils should proceed with planned meetings and events, but follows the same approach set out in the public national mourning guidance.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and communities says: "There is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the national mourning period.

"Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral.