Hucknall resident raises fears and worries over flags appearing across the town

A Hucknall resident has spoken out about their concerns and worries after St George’s flags and Union Jacks have started appearing on lampposts and buildings across the town.

The flags are part of a campaign known as Operation Raise the Colours and supporters of the movement say the flags are a show of national pride

But resident who contacted your Dispatch says the flags are being used by racist right-wing groups to divide society over immigration and they and others were fearful over what it might lead to.

The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Let’s be clear, Operation Raise The Colours has been initiated to harass and intimidate those that are not white British citizens by far-right political parties that seek to spread poisonous propaganda and hateful division in our communities.

A flag flying from a lamppost on Annesley Road near the county council offices. Photo: Submitted

“In Hucknall, these flags have appeared without consultation or transparency.

"If these were Palestinian flags expressing solidarity with victims of genocide, would they be left up?

"It feels like a message – not one of pride, but of exclusion.”

The resident has called on Hucknall’s councillors at the Reform-led Nottinghamshire Council to publicly make clear their position on the flags going up in Hucknall and around the country.

A Union Jack flying from a lamppost on Ward Avenue. Photo: Submitted

They continued: "Context is crucial with this because, whilst there’s nothing wrong with the flags, it’s the weaponisation of it used by those of a far-right ideology to intimidate and harass those not originally from the UK and non-white people.

“Given the campaign’s far-right associations, residents are asking what role, if any, have Reform councillors played in supporting or enabling Operation Raise the Colours?

"While no direct links have been confirmed, the campaign has received support from Reform members nationally.

“It’s important to understand whether our elected representatives are standing up for all residents – or just a narrow, nationalist agenda?

A flag on Annesley Road with the council offices in the background. Photo: Submitted

"This campaign is not about unity, it’s about division.”

The resident also pointed the finger at Ashfield Council for not having a flags policy and saying it wouldn’t be responding to any complaints about them.

The resident said they had submitted Data Subject Access Requests (DSAR) to both Ashfield and Nottinghamshire Council regarding the flags.

They said: “Ashfield Council responded to me and said it hadn’t received any complaints about the flags and that any complaints they did receive would not be responded to.

"They said formal permission had not been granted for the flags to be displayed but that no council policy exists regarding flag displays and the flags will not be removed.”

"I find it all that astonishing.

“We residents, who are worried, have every right to ask why are complaints being ignored by the council, why does the council have no flags policy and why are symbols of exclusion allowed to dominate public space?

The resident added that they complained to the police over suspected legal breaches, including unauthorised use of public infrastructure and potential public order offences by people who had put the flags up.

Coun Richard Darrington (Ref), one of Hucknall’s two Reform county councillors, said: “These flags are a symbol of patriotism and pride in Britain and England.

"There is nothing racist about flying a flag.

"Across Europe and the wider world, you see national flags flown proudly in towns and cities – and Hucknall is no different.

"Here, people are showing pride in their country and community, and there is nothing wrong with that.

"It is not a political statement, nor does it make anyone ‘right-wing’.

"It is simply a symbol of national identity, and it looks good to see that pride on display.

"I am also proud to be English and proud to be British.

"Our country has been built on immigration over generations, enriching our culture, economy, and communities.

"I believe that when immigration is managed properly, fairly, and legally, it works and benefits everyone.

"What I do not support is illegal immigration or immigration carried out with the wrong intentions, as that undermines the integrity of the system and public trust.

"Finally, I want to make it absolutely clear that the vast majority of people in Hucknall share these views.

"No-one who lives here, works here, or has come from overseas to make a positive contribution to our town should ever feel fearful or threatened.

"This is not about individuals who are part of our community, but about ensuring that the system itself is fair, legal, and sustainable.

"Hucknall is a welcoming place, and that will not change.

Am Ashfield Council spokesperson said: “We will not be removing flags unless there is a valid reason to do so.

"This includes situations where flags are causing an obstruction, presenting a health and safety concern or displaying offensive language.

"This approach will be kept under regular review.

"We are also in ongoing discussions with Nottinghamshire Council, who are the highways authority and ultimately responsible for infrastructure on the highway, including light columns.”

Your Dispatch has contacted Nottinghamshire Council for comment.