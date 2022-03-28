Hucknall residents blast new Watnall Road crossing and claim 'you never see it used'

A total of £90,000 was budgeted for the project by Nottinghamshire County Council, which saw the installing of a crossing close to Watnall Road’s junction with the main A611 roundabout to its junction with Benneworth Close.

However, the council has not revealed what the actual cost of the work was.

It also said it would not record any usage numbers for the crossing unless there was a specific issue at the location.

The new crossing has been installed on Watnall Road - but local residents say it's just sitting there idle

At the time, it was claimed people wanted to see the crossing installed with the council saying people had labelled the stretch of road a traffic blackspot.

But since it has been completed, many residents are now saying the most notable thing about it is how little it has actually been used.

One unhappy town resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Has anyone actually seen anybody using that new crossing?

"I’ve been up and down Watnall Road plenty of times since it was put in and I’ve never seen anyone using it, nor has anyone I know seen it being used.

"I don’t know how much it cost but it’s looking like a waste of money at the moment, putting in a crossing that just sits there doing nothing.”

Derek Higton, the council’s service director for place and communities, said: “Works have been taking place to construct a new toucan crossing on Watnall Road in Hucknall.

“The new crossing will provide much improved facilities for vulnerable road users and encourage more active travel within the area.