Hucknall residents celebrate as council promises action on dangerous junction

The council has announced plans for double yellow lines to be painted on the road in its highways maintenance programme for 2022-23 as part of a ‘junction protection programme’.

Hucknall councillor Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West at County Hall, has been campaigning with Ruffs Drive residents for nearly two years in what he described as ‘David v Goliath’ battle.

A delighted Coun Shaw, a leading Hucknall road safety campaigner, said, “The junction of Ruffs Drive and Watnall Road is Hucknall’s most dangerous junction.

Coun Dave Shaw (left), with fellow campaigner and resident John Evans, is delighted the county council is going to address the issue of the dangerous junction

"This is made ten times worse with traffic coming to and from the Sainbury’s Local store making it an accident waiting to happen.

"I told residents when I was campaigning for election last year that I needed to get into County Hall to solve the problem and now we have delivered a great result.

"I made sorting this one of my top priorities and it just goes to show that people power can win the day.

"Working together, we can deliver results that make Hucknall a safer place to live and shop.

"I’d like to thank residents and campaigners like John Evans and his neighbours for working with me.

"I have asked transport bosses to get this work done as soon as possible.”