From April, households in council tax bands A-D will receive a £150 rebate from the Government to help with the soaring cost of living.

And the council says setting up a direct debit will ensure you receive your £150 payment quickly and easily, straight into your bank account.

More than 70 per cent of households in Ashfield that pay council tax are already paying via direct debit and and the council is now calling on the some 14,000 households in the district who currently aren’t, to sign up to today.

Eligible households who don’t pay via direct debit for their council tax will still receive their rebate – but it may take longer for them to receive payment because the council will have to contact those affected with details of how to claim their payment.

Coun David Martin (Ash Ind), cabinet member for finance, said: “With the cost of living going up, we want to ensure that residents get their rebate as quickly as possible.

"This will be paid as a single payment from April and for those paying their council tax via direct debit it will be simply transferred into their bank account.

"Setting up a direct debit is quick and easy, you can choose to pay over 10 or 12 months with your choice of payment date.

"Further information on the council tax rebate will be shared with residents once we have received further guidance.”