Posting on its Facebook page, the council said: “We have been made aware that some residents have been receiving phone calls and emails for their bank details so the council tax £150 rebate can be paid.

“Please note that this is a scam as we do not request bank details in this way.

"Please do not give any bank details out.

Ashfield District Council is warning people against a council tax rebate scam

“If you pay via direct debit, the £150 rebate will be paid directly into your bank account.

"Payments will be made during April.

If you do not pay by direct debit, we will write to you during April with details of how you can apply for the payment.