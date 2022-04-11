Hucknall residents warned over council tax rebate scam
Hucknall residents who qualify for the Government’s £150 council tax rebate have been warned of a scam in operation in which people are supposedly being called by Ashfield District Council.
Posting on its Facebook page, the council said: “We have been made aware that some residents have been receiving phone calls and emails for their bank details so the council tax £150 rebate can be paid.
“Please note that this is a scam as we do not request bank details in this way.
"Please do not give any bank details out.
“If you pay via direct debit, the £150 rebate will be paid directly into your bank account.
"Payments will be made during April.
If you do not pay by direct debit, we will write to you during April with details of how you can apply for the payment.
"Please share this information with any friends and family that are not on social media.”