Hucknall taxpayers won't be forced to foot £2.4m bill for County Hall fire damage repairs

The fire, on July 28, caused an evacuation of the West Bridgford building and was caused by an electrical fault in a ceiling void.

It started above the office used by Coun Neil Clarke (Con), portfolio holder for transport and environment, before spreading to various other offices in the ruling Conservative group’s first-floor corridor.

Coun Clarke confirmed he lost personal and work belongings during the incident, while other councillors also suffered damages in their offices as a result of the blaze.

It's estimated the bill for the County Hall fire could reach £2.4m

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, which managed the incident with a dozen fire appliances, later confirmed the fire was accidental.

Staff were told not to work at the building for the first few weeks after the incident, with council workers asked to either work from home or in alternative council buildings.

A phased return for reoccupying the building then took place between mid-August and early September, with all parts of County Hall except the Conservatives’ corridor now operating as normal.

Now, figures seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service and confirmed by the council show an estimated £2.4 million could be required to fix the damage and replace lost equipment.

This would be claimed through the authority’s insurers, who are estimating this will be broken down by £1.75 million in buildings insurance, £500,000 in contents insurance and a further £150,000 in business interruption insurance.

However, the council has confirmed Nottinghamshire taxpayers will be footing none of the bill.

Speaking to a the full council meeting on September 22, Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), council leader, said: “The council is fully insured and the costs will be recoverable through our insurance, not via the taxpayer.

He also praised the work to get the building up and running following the blaze, which came in more than four weeks ahead of schedule.

He added: “An average of 70 people had been on-site seven days a week, including bank holidays, to ensure we’ve been able to get back into this building as quickly as possible.