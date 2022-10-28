Hucknall Tories accuse Ashfield Independents of breaking purdah rules in by-election campaign

But the Independents have dismissed the accusations and accused the Tories of ‘political mischief’.

Chris Baron (Con), who represents Hucknall West at Ashfield District Council, pointed the finger at the Independents after they produced a newsletter leaflet announcing plans for the proposed new Hucknall health centre to possibly now be built on the site of a derelict old pub in the town, rather than on Piggins Croft Car Park as they originally intended.

And Coun Baron said the Independents had broken purdah rules to try and influence the electorate of Hucknall Central and that the incident should now be investigated by the local government ombudsman.

The Tories claim the Ashfield Independents have broken purdah rules in campaigning for the Hucknall Central by-election

Coun Baron said: “It’s purdah and they can’t say things that the council is going to do.

"I’ve written to the council’s monitoring officer to say that the rules of purdah have been broken, confidentiality on the meeting with Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group has been breached because it’s commercial sensitivity.

"It appears that, for some reason, the Ashfield Independents can do whatever they want, irrespective of protocols and regulations, to their own advantage.

"It’s absolutely bizzare.”

Responding, Coun Dave Hennigan (Ind), executive lead member for climate action strategy and corporate communications, said: “Chris Baron has been both a Labour councillor and now a Conservative councillor for more than 30 years, including being an ex-Labour leader of the council.

"Chris Baron knows full well that the Ashfield Independent publication he is referring to does not break any purdah rules.

"We we’re talking about the exciting news about the potential location for the health centre, we were talking about the lack of police numbers because of Conservative cuts and record investment in Hucknall Leisure Centre, which applies to the whole of Hucknall.

"Chris Baron is trying to cause political mischief, he knows the Conservatives have let Hucknall down and he will do anything to deflect people’s attention away from that.”