The four-week consultation started on Monday, April 25 and will end at 5pm on Tuesday, May 24.

The consultation was approved by the council’s cabinet was approved last month following the publishing of the major 38-page document which sets out plans to ‘breathe new life’ into the town and surrounding suburbs.

Plans within the document include bringing derelict or disused town centre buildings back to life for retail, food and drink, leisure or even residential purposes.

Have your say on the Hucknall town centre masterplan when the consultation opens next week

A transport hub will also be prioritised near the railway and tram station to bring people into the town, while the authority wants to build off the successes of businesses like the newly-opened Arc Cinema complex.

Other elements of the plan include moving away from shutters on high street stores to open up shop fronts and bringing in murals, street art and ‘living walls’ to make the town centre ‘vibrant’.

Details within the masterplan will shape the authority’s £20 million bid for the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, which is currently being drawn up and is expected to be submitted soon.

The draft masterplan can be viewed or downloaded from the council’s website here.

Paper copies of the masterplan will also be available during normal opening hours at both Hucknall Library and Hucknall Leisure Centre, as well as at the council’s offices in Kirkby-In-Ashfield and at libraries in Huthwaite, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Selston, Skegby and Sutton-In-Ashfield.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said “The masterplan will play a critical role in the future of Hucknall Town centre. We want to raise the profile of the town both locally and regionally, for it to realise it’s potential as a place of great heritage and build on the significant transformation the town centre has already undergone in recent years.

“Through funding opportunities, including the Levelling Up Fund we are investing in making Hucknall town centre a place where residents can enjoy their free time, bringing more opportunities for businesses, investment and enhancing Hucknall’s visitor offer.

“Hucknall has a lot going for it already with its pedestrianised shopping area, transport links and rich cultural history.

"I encourage all residents to read and have their say on the draft masterplan so that together we can help transform the town centre into the attractive, vibrant, accessible place to live, learn, visit, work and invest.”

The council is also hosting a series a of drop-in sessions around Hucknall where residents can quiz officers and the council’s forward planning team about any aspect of the plan, although there are no weekend sessions currently planned at this stage.

Dates and times for confirmed events are as follows:

Thursday, May 5: Hucknall Leisure Centre, Linby Road, 2pm to 7pm.

Tuesday, May 10: John Godber Centre, Ogle Street, 2pm to 5pm.

Thursday, May 12: United Reform Church, Farley’s Grove, 10am to 1.30pm.

Wednesday, May 18: West Hucknall Baptist Church, Ruffs Drive, 10am to 1.30pm.

Consultation responses can be made online by clicking here.

Comments can be made using the online consultation form available through the website here.

Residents can also download and complete the consultation representation form from the council’s website and emailed the completed form [email protected] or post it to Forward Planning Team, Ashfield District Council, Urban Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottingham, NG17 8DA.

People can also email the forward planning team at [email protected]