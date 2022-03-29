Huge Hucknall Top Wighay Farm 'sustainable village' plans are officially rubber-stamped

Planning committee members at Gedling Borough Council gave the scheme the green light a year ago.

However, the project has had to wait while outstanding final matters, notably a Section 106 Agreement for the developer to fulfill, where completed satisfactorially.

These have been resolved sufficiently now for councillors to sign off on the huge new development.

Final plans have be rubber-stamped for the development of Top Wighay Farm

Coun Jenny Hollingsworth, portfolio holder for growth and regeneration at the council, said: “Last week, outline planning permission for the development at Top Wighay Farm was issued, following the completion of a Section 106 agreement, which will require the future developers to contribute to, and support local infrastructure as the development progresses.

“The application was approved by the council’s planning committee last year, and can now proceed to the detailed design phase following this latest approval.

"I’m excited to see this new development take shape and see the benefits this new community will bring to the nearby area.”

The site entrance close to Hucknall and Linby

The multi-million pound scheme will include 805 homes, a new primary school, a community centre and a safeguarded route for a potential future extension of the Nottinghamshire tram network.

The development will also feature land for offices and warehouses plus associated public open space for the community and associated infrastructure.

The plans are also set to include a new £17.4 million flagship offices for Nottinghamshire County Council, which was the scheme applicant and worked with Pegasus Group to prepare the application.

Ground work has already started after, in January 2020, the county council approved plans for the construction of two highway junctions to pave the way for the development, including proposals to expand a roundabout on the A611 Annesley Road and a new signal-controlled junction as well as a new, three-metre wide, shared use footway/cycle lane along the northern side of the A611 north of Hucknall and to the west of Linby.

This part of the project also received £3 million from D2N2 in 2020 .

It is hoped 1,000 full-time jobs could ultimately be created at the development, with an £870 million boost to the local economy over 10 years.

Despite this though, concerns remain about the ability of Hucknall’s infrastructure, particularly roads and health services, to cope with the impact of the project, especially with further housing also being planned for the Rolls-Royce development and Gedling Borough Council building more than 100 new homes on land off Hayden Lane.

Ashfield District Council’s controversial draft local plan, with proposals for another 3,000 new homes on green belt land at Whyburn Farm, also remains on the table, although it is currently paused while the council awaits clarification from the Government on whether green belt is exempt any planning considerations.