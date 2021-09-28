In-person surgeries up and running again for Bulwell councillors

In Bulwell ward, Couns Maria Joannou (Lab), Jane Lakey (Lab) and Ethan Radford (Lab) are holding surgeries at Bulwell Riverside from 10am to 11am on the second Saturday of each month and Bulwell Riverside Library from 4.30pm to 6.30pm on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

In Bulwell Forest ward, Couns Cheryl Barnard (Lab), Eunice Campbell-Clark (Lab) and Samuel Gardiner (Lab) will be holding surgeries at The Church on Rise Park, Revelstoke Way, Rise Park from 11am to 12noon on the first Saturday of every month and at Bulwell United Reform Church on Broomhill Road from 11am to 12noon on the third Saturday of every month.