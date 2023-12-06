Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Norris (Lab), the Shadow Policing Minister, said the deal has cost money that could have been spent on more effective measures.

James Cleverley MP (Con), the Home Secretary, this week signed a new treaty with Rwanda which addresses the concerns of the UK's Supreme Court, which last month ruled the Government's plan to send migrants to the African country unlawful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to GB News, he said: “Look at the time and energy and money that ministers have put into the scheme which we know is a gimmick.

Bulwell MP Alex Norris dismissed the Government's Rwanda deal as 'a gimmick' on GB News. Photo: Submitted

“In the court of appeal, we’re talking about perhaps 100 people.

"Well, the scheme’s already cost £140 million and counting.

"Instead that money and that effort could be going into processing people more quickly here, beefing up our returns unit so those who don't have legitimate claims are returned home and also to make actions that will stop people entering the Channel, such as better investment in cross-border criminal intelligence and breaking up organised crime.

"That's where we would put our time and money and that's what would make a much better difference.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during GB News’ Breakfast with Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster programme, he continued: “Last week alone, 1,000 people entered the Channel and made that dangerous journey.

“What we're talking about with Rwanda is 100 people so it's a tenth of last week alone, never mind the 150,000-odd people we have waiting for decisions.

“So the idea that this scheme in some way will unlock all of our problems here I think is for the birds.

"I think the minister should be using that type of money on more effective methods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don't think that listeners at home or viewers at home will be thinking that £8 million a day spent on emergency accommodation is a very good investment.