Labour maintains control in Gedling but Conservatives buck national trend

Gedling Labour won 28 seats in total. Labour had occupied 29 from 2019.

Coun Michael Payne, council deputy leader, said: “We are really pleased.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a good result and across the borough our vote share went up to 52 per cent.

Gedling Council Civic Centre.

“We did very well four years ago and it was a very high watermark to maintain. We are going to keep working hard.

“It sometimes feels like we are working with two hands tied behind our back with this Government. It shows it is a sign people are now willing to give Labour a chance.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Payne said the group will now make the case to secure Levelling Up money, having failed to do so, as well as work to improve the “shocking” state of roads across the borough.

Going somewhat against the grain nationally, Gedling’s Conservatives secured nine seats, up from eight.

Coun Mike Adams and Coun Sam Smith were re-elected with a greater majority in the Trent Valley ward.

Coun Adams, Conservative group leader, said: “I’m glad we ran on local issues, provided by local people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a local election. So happy for Sam and I, our group and Calverton especially who get councillors who genuinely care about their community.

“We lost one, Plains, and gained two, Calverton, so we are plus one.

“Sam and I increased our majority by 100.

“It really shows if you work hard and deliver you get your rewards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was worried at one point, Sam and I both were. It would have been awful for just one of us to get it, but unlike the national trend, we increased our numbers and I hope with more hard work we will take more seats in the future.”

The Liberal Democrats now occupy four seats.

The turnout was 35.33 per cent, down on the 36.1 per cent in 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selected results:

Bestwood St Albans Ward (two seats)

ELECTED – Rachel Ellis, Labour: 586 votes;

ELECTED – Des Gibbons, Labout, 576;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Josie Abbott, Conservative, 352;

Katherine Randall, Conservative, 327;

Margret Vince, Green Party, 115;

Ray Poynter, Liberal Democrat, 66;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrick Shannon, Liberal Democrat, 64.

Newstead Abbey Ward (three seats)

ELECTED – Martin Smith, Conservative: 1,499 votes;

ELECTED – Stuart Bestwick, Conservative: 1,470;

Advertisement

Advertisement

ELECTED – Sue Pickering, Conservative: 1,434;

Carol Wright, Labour Party: 925;

Sharon Butterworth, Labour: 729;

Cleon Nelson, Labour: 725;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Bruch, Liberal Democrat: 309;

John Sutherland, Liberal Democrat:, 192;