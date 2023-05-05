And its landslide success included all six seats in the Bulwell and Bulwell Forest wards.

The Nottingham Independents are the official opposition on the council with three seats, while the other remaining seat was won by an Independent candidate.

Maria Joannou, Ethan Radford and Michael Savage were all elected for Labour in Bulwell ward, while Cheryl Barnard, Samuel Gardiner and Sarita-Marie Rehman-Wall were all elected for the party in Bulwell Forest.

Labour has won an landslide victory in the Nottingham City Council elections

Bulwell ward results:

Bulwell

Ethan Radford (Lab) – 1,633

Maria Joannou (Lab) – 1,368

Michael Savage (Lab) – 1,228

Tony Horan (NI) – 768

Aleksandra Kovacevic (Con) – 424

Mohammad Jabarkhyl (Con) – 384

Matt Genn (LD) – 362

Bulwell Forest

Cheryl Barnard (Lab) – 1,573

Samuel Gardiner (Lab) – 1,477

Sarita-Marie Rehman-Wall (Lab) – 1,338

Caroline Kampila (Con) – 849

Ebun Adejuyigbe (Con) – 840

Paul Ruane (Con) – 815

Darren Buckland (Green) – 378

Samuel Awolola (NI) – 359

Pollyanna Sutherland (NI) – 306