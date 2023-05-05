Labour wins all Bulwell seats as part of landslide Nottingham City Council victory
Labour has emphatically won the Nottingham City Council election, taking 51 of the 55 seats on the authority.
And its landslide success included all six seats in the Bulwell and Bulwell Forest wards.
The Nottingham Independents are the official opposition on the council with three seats, while the other remaining seat was won by an Independent candidate.
Maria Joannou, Ethan Radford and Michael Savage were all elected for Labour in Bulwell ward, while Cheryl Barnard, Samuel Gardiner and Sarita-Marie Rehman-Wall were all elected for the party in Bulwell Forest.
Bulwell ward results:
Bulwell
Ethan Radford (Lab) – 1,633
Maria Joannou (Lab) – 1,368
Michael Savage (Lab) – 1,228
Tony Horan (NI) – 768
Aleksandra Kovacevic (Con) – 424
Mohammad Jabarkhyl (Con) – 384
Matt Genn (LD) – 362
Bulwell Forest
Cheryl Barnard (Lab) – 1,573
Samuel Gardiner (Lab) – 1,477
Sarita-Marie Rehman-Wall (Lab) – 1,338
Caroline Kampila (Con) – 849
Ebun Adejuyigbe (Con) – 840
Paul Ruane (Con) – 815
Darren Buckland (Green) – 378
Samuel Awolola (NI) – 359
Pollyanna Sutherland (NI) – 306
Charlie Taylor (TUSC) – 187