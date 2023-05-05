News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
43 minutes ago Fire breaks out on London underground
1 hour ago Virgin Media customers report outage
5 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
8 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation

Labour wins all Bulwell seats as part of landslide Nottingham City Council victory

Labour has emphatically won the Nottingham City Council election, taking 51 of the 55 seats on the authority.

By John Smith
Published 5th May 2023, 19:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 19:29 BST

And its landslide success included all six seats in the Bulwell and Bulwell Forest wards.

The Nottingham Independents are the official opposition on the council with three seats, while the other remaining seat was won by an Independent candidate.

Maria Joannou, Ethan Radford and Michael Savage were all elected for Labour in Bulwell ward, while Cheryl Barnard, Samuel Gardiner and Sarita-Marie Rehman-Wall were all elected for the party in Bulwell Forest.

Labour has won an landslide victory in the Nottingham City Council electionsLabour has won an landslide victory in the Nottingham City Council elections
Labour has won an landslide victory in the Nottingham City Council elections
Most Popular

Bulwell ward results:

Bulwell

Ethan Radford (Lab) – 1,633

Maria Joannou (Lab) – 1,368

Michael Savage (Lab) – 1,228

Tony Horan (NI) – 768

Aleksandra Kovacevic (Con) – 424

Mohammad Jabarkhyl (Con) – 384

Matt Genn (LD) – 362

Bulwell Forest

Cheryl Barnard (Lab) – 1,573

Samuel Gardiner (Lab) – 1,477

Sarita-Marie Rehman-Wall (Lab) – 1,338

Caroline Kampila (Con) – 849

Ebun Adejuyigbe (Con) – 840

Paul Ruane (Con) – 815

Darren Buckland (Green) – 378

Samuel Awolola (NI) – 359

Pollyanna Sutherland (NI) – 306

Charlie Taylor (TUSC) – 187

Related topics:LabourBulwellNottingham City Council