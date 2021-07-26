Last chance to have your say on proposed boundary changes

The commission has received more than 14,000 representations so far and encourages members of the public who have not yet done so to send in their feedback before the consultation closes at midnight on August 2.

Under the initial proposals, Hucknall and Bulwell look set to avoid any major changes, although Bulwell would become part of the newly-named North Nottinghamshire & Broxtowe constituency.

And Bestwood Village could be moved out of Sherwood and into the new-look Ashfield constituency.

Parliamentary constituency boundaries are being redrawn in England. Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

An interactive map of the proposed new constituencies across England can be viewed at www.bcereviews.org.uk.

Through the portal, members of the public can comment on the suggested boundary lines and constituency name for their local area.

Following the end of the public consultation on the initial proposals, there will be two further opportunities for the public to have their say.

The commission will hold its secondary consultation in early 2022, including holding a number of public hearings across the country, and will publish its revised proposals later in 2022.

At the end of the consultation process, the commission will present its final recommendations to Parliament by July 1, 2023.