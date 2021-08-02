Last chance to sign petition against shock plan to carve up Hucknall

Coun Lauren Mitchell who represents Labour South, is calling on people to back the petition after councillors voted for a proposal which could, in 2023, see Hucknall West become part of the Ashfield constituency, while the rest of the town remained in the Sherwood constituency.

Hundreds have already signed and today is people’s last chance to make their voice heard.

Coun Mitchell said: “I have started a petition to the Boundary Commission to ask them to reject the proposals passed at Ashfied District Council to move Hucknall West ward into the Ashfield constituency.

Coun Lauren Mitchell

“It is frustrating that the proposals were put through last minute, so we only have until Monday, August 2 to submit our views.