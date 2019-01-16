Long-standing Bestwood councillor dies

A long-standing Bestwood councillor has died after a long illness.

The death of Councillor Denis Beeston MBE, 86, was announced by Gedling Borough Council earlier today.

Cllr. John Clarke, Leader of Gedling Borough Council said: ‘Councillor Denis Beeston MBE represented the residents of Bestwood Village and latterly Bestwood & St. Albans ward as a Gedling Borough councillor for 36 years.

"He was also a long-serving Chair of Bestwood Parish Council and local school governor.

"He was honoured with an MBE from Prince Charles in 2009 in recognition of his service to his community. During this time he demonstrated the very best of distinguished public service - tirelessly championing the cause of the place he was proud to call home.

"His fierce commitment to the values of social justice, fairness and his trademark courtesy and grace were a reflection of Denis’ selfless and compassionate nature. He was one of society’s true gentleman.

"Our beloved colleague ‘Denbo’ was a friend to many, a fine mentor and an inspiration to us all. His voice of wisdom and reason will be missed at Gedling Borough Council but he can rest in peace knowing his fine commitment, service and dedication made our borough and his village a better place for all.

"We will miss Denis dearly but we will commit to honouring his life and service by redoubling our efforts to continue championing the causes he held dear.

"Today Gedling Borough and Bestwood Village have lost a towering figure and a truly fine representative. Our thoughts and prayers are with Denis’ family and friends at this difficult time."