Mark Spencer confirms his place on the ballot paper to be Hucknall's MP again
Mr Spencer, the Conservative candidate, handed in his nomination papers at Newark & Sherwood Council at the end of last week.
Posting on his Facebook page, he said: “Delighted to say my nomination forms are in and I am now officially a candidiate for Sherwood Forest.
I am proud to have been the MP for Sherwood for the last 14 years, serving the community I call home.
I have secured tens of millions of pounds of investment for our area and I want to bring even more to Sherwood Forest if elected as your MP.
I ask for your support once again on July 4.”
Confirmed candidates so far standing for the Sherwood Forest seat:
Mark Spencer (Con)
Michelle Welsh (Lab)
Helen O’Hare (Reform)
Sheila Greatrex-White (Green)
Lee Waters (Ind)