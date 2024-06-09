Mark Spencer confirms his place on the ballot paper to be Hucknall's MP again

By John Smith
Published 9th Jun 2024, 17:41 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2024, 18:25 BST
Mark Spencer has officially confirmed he will be on the ballot paper for next month’s general election as he seeks to be re-elected in the Sherwood Forest seat – which includes Hucknall.

Mr Spencer, the Conservative candidate, handed in his nomination papers at Newark & Sherwood Council at the end of last week.

Posting on his Facebook page, he said: “Delighted to say my nomination forms are in and I am now officially a candidiate for Sherwood Forest.

I am proud to have been the MP for Sherwood for the last 14 years, serving the community I call home.

Conservative Mark Spencer is officially standing to be Hucknall's MP again. Photo: SubmittedConservative Mark Spencer is officially standing to be Hucknall's MP again. Photo: Submitted
I have secured tens of millions of pounds of investment for our area and I want to bring even more to Sherwood Forest if elected as your MP.

I ask for your support once again on July 4.”

Confirmed candidates so far standing for the Sherwood Forest seat:

Mark Spencer (Con)

Michelle Welsh (Lab)

Helen O’Hare (Reform)

Sheila Greatrex-White (Green)

Lee Waters (Ind)

