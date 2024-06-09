Mark Spencer confirms his place on the ballot paper to be Hucknall's MP again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Spencer has officially confirmed he will be on the ballot paper for next month’s general election as he seeks to be re-elected in the Sherwood Forest seat – which includes Hucknall.

Mr Spencer, the Conservative candidate, handed in his nomination papers at Newark & Sherwood Council at the end of last week.

Posting on his Facebook page, he said: “Delighted to say my nomination forms are in and I am now officially a candidiate for Sherwood Forest.

I am proud to have been the MP for Sherwood for the last 14 years, serving the community I call home.

Conservative Mark Spencer is officially standing to be Hucknall's MP again. Photo: Submitted

I have secured tens of millions of pounds of investment for our area and I want to bring even more to Sherwood Forest if elected as your MP.

I ask for your support once again on July 4.”

Confirmed candidates so far standing for the Sherwood Forest seat:

Michelle Welsh (Lab)

Helen O’Hare (Reform)

Sheila Greatrex-White (Green)