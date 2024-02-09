'Missing' £5m Government grant was used correctly, says Nottingham City Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concern over the location of the grant was revealed when an independent assessment of how the Labour-run authority managed money was made public on February 5.

Accounting firm Ernst and Young (EY) was commissioned to look into the handling of ring-fenced money, after unlawful spending of council rent payers’ money in from the Housing Revenue Account was uncovered in 2021.

The full report, a series of documents totalling 100 pages, specifically identified issues with a £5m grant from Central Government for lost car parking income during the pandemic.

The report noted the enforcement team ‘did not receive any of this money and it is not clear how it was used’.

However in a statement on Wednesday, February 7, a council spokesperson said: “A further review of the use of the grant for lost parking revenue during the Covid pandemic has confirmed that this was used correctly.

“The parking income budget gross shortfall during Covid was £6.3m, of which £4.7m (75 per cent) was funded from un-ringfenced Covid-19 grant and the remaining £1.6m (25 per cent) by the council.

“The use of 75 per cent of the Covid-19 grant was in line with the level of reimbursement from Government.”

The report from EY also raised concerns over the use of money from the Bridge Estate, a charity set up to maintain Trent Bridge by letting out around 100 properties across Nottingham.

The council is the sole trustee of the charity.

When surplus money is made by the charity, it may be transferred to the council’s own account, but the EY report said money transferred to the council ‘does not appear to correlate’ with the generated surplus.

For example, in 2021-22 a total of £1m was transferred, but it was said this was £519,584 more than the surplus made in the year.

EY said the transfer of endowment funds appears to have contributed.

But the council confirmed the endowment fund has not contributed to grant payment to the council, as per further review of the issue.

The spokesperson added: “The charity made a surplus of £520,000 in 2021-22 and a deficit of £543,000 the previous year.

"However this was planned as part of the regular maintenance of Trent Bridge.

“The charity sets aside money each financial year for the maintenance of the bridge.

“During 2020-21 it spent £666,000 on this work which was funded from £612,000 brought forward from reserves and £54,000 of in-year income.”

Coun David Mellen (Lab), council leader, said further questions must be asked of officers.

He continued: “Clearly there are questions to be asked and questions to be answered.

“I think the report is available for all to see and as a result of that openness there will be questions that need answering.

"It is right councillors are not involved in individual financial transactions, it is not our role.

“But of course it is our role to ask questions when things have been pointed out when they are not as they should be.

“Now that I have seen the report I will have questions to ask of officers.