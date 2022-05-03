More housing for Hucknall as plans submitted for five new homes on town development

The proposal, submitted on March 23 by P Curtis, D& L Thrower, D. Cockayne and S Wetton, on behalf of town-planning.co.uk, of Sutton-on-Trent, is for five five-bedroom homes on land at Emperors Way, to the rear of numbers 92, 94 and 96 Papplewick Lane.

The proposed site is currently hedgerow at the bottom of the Papplewick Lane property plots.

In a statement, the applicants say the site was granted outline planning permission for residential development for a maximum of five dwellings in June 2010 and this was extended in August 2013.

The proposed site is currently hedgerow on Emperors Way in the town

They add that there is ‘no harm that would demonstrably and significantly outweigh the benefits that would arise’.

Concerns raised by nearby residents to the proposals include worries over drainage and loss of privacy and light to adjacent gardens.

According to the council’s planning website, a decision is due by May 17.