More than 100 Nottingham organisations objecting 'in strongest possible terms' to city council budget cuts

More than 100 organisations and individuals have signed a letter objecting ‘in the strongest possible terms’ to Nottingham City Council’s proposed budget cuts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of 554 jobs at the Labour-run authority are under threat as it looks to close a £53m gap in its budget for the 12 months beginning April 2024.

The deficit comes on top of the £23m gap in the current financial year, which led to the council declaring effective bankruptcy in November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A letter, signed by more than 100 individuals and organisations, has now been sent to the council expressing great concern over the proposals.

More than 100 people and organisations have objected to Nottingham City Council's jobs cut proposals. Photo: Other

Some of the signatories include Lucy Askew, the chief executive of the Broadway Cinema, Stephanie Sirr, chief executive at Nottingham Playhouse, Hannah Trevarthen, the director of Nottingham UNESCO City of Literature, Marcellus Baz, of Switch Up and Nottingham School of Boxing and Benjamin Rosser, of The Pythian Club.

It says: “We, the undersigned, object in the strongest possible terms to the proposed budget savings in response to the recent Section 114 notice, and the manner in which this process is being undertaken.

“We are calling for an extension and deepening of the consultation process, in order that Nottingham citizens can make an informed contribution to an open debate around cuts and revenue generation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our greatest concern is that the suggested budget cuts focus disproportionately on frontline services that affect the most vulnerable in our society and will be detrimental to the city.

“Reducing highway maintenance, employment and skills support, vital transport for families and those with health issues, opportunities for sports in public places, green space and public realm maintenance, putting community facing arts organisations at risk, or reducing library provision in a city with a delicate UNESCO City of Literature designation is short-sighted in the extreme.”

The letter proposes a ‘tourist tax’, also known as a ‘transient visitor levy’, which is a levy on short-stay accommodation, to help bring in funds.

It also calls on the council to ‘make better use of Nottingham city’s huge property portfolio’ by selling underused assets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It continued: “We know that £100m cuts in central funding annually for the last 10 years are doing appalling damage to our city.

“We believe the city should be calling for radical change to local government funding and expanded city boundaries, reflecting the value it adds to its wider geography, to provide a sustainable long term future for Nottingham.”

On top of the planned axing of almost one in every 10 jobs, the authority is proposing to review its libraries service, close residential care homes and youth services, reduce community protection and stop or reduce a number of bus services.

Further plans for the council to cease any contribution to the cultural sector, of which it provides around £200,000 to support venues such as the Nottingham Playhouse and Nottingham Contemporary, have also come under intense scrutiny from leading figures in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adam Pickering, the co-director at Green Hustle and partnerships manager at LeftLion Magazine, is one of the organisers behind the letter.