More than 80 per cent of Hucknall and Ashfield residents have now received £150 council tax rebate

The payments, totalling £6.6 million, have been made to residents in bands A to D.

A secure online form is now live on the council’s website here for those who don’t pay their council tax by direct debit and is the quickest way to receive their rebate payment.

Residents will need to enter their bank details and other information to verify their identity.

Ashfield District Council has now paid out more than 44,000 council tax £150 rebate payments

This form must be completed accurately and in full to avoid any delays in receiving the rebate into bank accounts.

Coun David Martin (Ash Ind), cabinet member for finance said: “We have now processed 84 per cent of payments to eligible households and the remaining 16 per cent will be processed as quickly as we can.

The revenues and benefits team has worked incredibly hard to process more than 44,000 rebates.

“We are experiencing delays in processing payments due to incomplete and incorrect online forms being submitted.

"In order for us to have bank details externally verified, the form must be completed in full and with correct information.

"These are Government rules set to fraudulent claims.

"If residents haven’t filled out their bank details on the form yet, we urge them to complete it today.

“This has been an enormous undertaking by the council.