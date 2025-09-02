MP Column: A Healthier start for Hucknall’s little ones

Michelle Welsh MP

I know lots of parents across Sherwood Forest worry about what goes into the food we give our babies. It’s hard enough juggling mealtimes without having to squint at labels and wonder if that “no nasties” pouch really is as good as it sounds.

That’s why I’m pleased the Government has brought in new guidance for baby food companies.

Put simply, it means less sugar, less salt, and labels that tell it like it is. It’s about making life a bit easier for parents who are already doing their very best. Sometimes you just need something quick from the cupboard, and when you do, you should be able to trust that what you’re feeding your little one is healthy.

This government is committed to taking a different approach, to ensure it is on the side of parents and children so that babies are given the best start in life. Baby food manufacturers will now be given 18 months to reduce sugar and salt levels in baby foods aimed at children up to 36 months old.

The move comes as the government hits the ground running in delivering its 10 Year Health Plan, which sets out a swath of preventative measures for children’s healthcare, including a drive to tackle childhood obesity and better-quality early childhood developmental checks.

We’re lucky to have brilliant baby groups across Hucknall, where parents share tips and swap ideas. These new rules will back that up, giving our babies the healthiest possible start, whether meals come from the blender at home or the supermarket shelf.

As your Member of Parliament, I’ll be keeping an eye to make sure these changes show up in our shops. Because at the end of the day, every child in Sherwood Forest deserves the best start in life and a happy, healthy future.