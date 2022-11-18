Posting on his Facebook page, Mr Spencer said: “Following discussions with representatives of the NHS to get the current status of the project, I can say that the NHS has submitted a pre-planning document with Ashfield District Council on a site within Hucknall for a potential new health centre.

“They hope to hear back from the council during December with their comments. I cannot mention the site, as it is commercially sensitive, and I do not wish to risk the site being lost if I mention it."

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer says NHS representatives have not discussed potential locations for the new health centre with any political parties

He added that NHS representatives he had spoken to said ‘no briefing had been given to any local political representatives on the potential location for the proposed new health centre’.

However, as reported in your Dispatch, council papers this month, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, clearly showed that the old pub was now the preferred site, instead of the previously favoured Piggins Croft Car Park.

Mr Spencer also addressed the issue of funding for the project. Speaking in the Dispatch last month, Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said the council had ‘already committed £1.1 million’ to the project.

But Mr Spencer said: “No external funding has been secured for the project as it stands – the NHS is on track so far with the process to secure the money, but it is not confirmed yet.

"The NHS has been in contact with Gedling Borough Council and Ashfield District Council to discuss financial contributions as a result of the Section 106 funding that developers pay in towards health care provision when they build new homes.”

Council papers also confirm that the authority will look to raise £1 million through Section 106 contributions.

Mr Spencer continued: “I will continue to work with the NHS, Nottinghamshire County Council, Ashfield District Council and any other local stakeholders to help us deliver a new health centre in Hucknall.

"I have been working on this project for many years and know how important it is to the people of Hucknall and surrounding areas. I will also be raising the matter with the new Secretary of State so we can be considered for any national funding available.”