Nearly 200 social care providers in Nottinghamshire haven’t been inspected by CQC for more than three years

Nearly 200 adult social care providers across Nottinghamshire have been left waiting more than three years for an inspection by the healthcare watchdog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 438 registered adult social care services across the county, with some – but not all – delivered by Nottinghamshire Council.

The council supports more than 12,000 people who require long-term care support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And of its contracted services, 73 per cent of providers are rated either ‘Outstanding’ or ‘Good’ by the health watchdog Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Nottinghamshire Council has raised concerns that almost 200 care providers haven't been inspected by the CQC in three years. Photo: Submitted

However, nearly nine per cent of them have not yet been inspected because they are new – and some have waited years for an inspection due to a ‘significant backlog’ at the watchdog.

In a meeting of the authority’s adult social care and public health select committee on November 25, councillors heard 265 providers were last inspected by the CQC more than two years ago.

Of these, 180 were last inspected more than three years ago with 17 rated ‘Requires Improvement’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CQC has no particular guidelines of when they inspect a facility with its website stating ‘the frequency of assessments will depend on the information we receive and the evidence we collect’.

During the meeting, councillors raised concerns about the figures but said it isn’t something the authority can control.

Coun Stephen Carr (Ind) said: “It’s not our fault, it’s the CQC.

"Care homes can move in a bad direction very quickly.

“We should be worried that nine per cent of our providers haven’t even been inspected yet and we should be worried the CQC are behind in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Previous governments of all colours have failed to grasp the nettle with regards to social care – not only have they failed to grasp the nettle, they’ve allowed it to turn into Japanese knotweed.”

Coun Carr questioned how the council could influence the CQC to take action on the backlog.

Coun Jonathan Wheeler (Con) responded that he and a colleague have written to Sir Julian Hartley, the CQC’s new chief executive to outline the council’s concerns.

He said: “We want to work with the CQC to deliver the priorities that need doing as part of the Dash Review and get our inspections increased here in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our teams do a great job in terms of when we are alerted to an issue, which can be either CQC or concerns raised by the people being cared for or their families, a lot of work does go in.”

Coun Philip Owen (Con) called the report ‘damning’ and hopes Coun Wheeler’s letter ‘demands the CQC takes action in inspections’.

The committee discussed the council’s ‘bolstering up’ of services in the absence of the CQC’s support, where a temporary provider improvement team has been active since the summer to help services at risk of closure.

In the last year, nine homes closed with residents moved elsewhere and 10 were improved and stabilised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Owen questioned how the temporary team was being funded and proposed demanding a full reimbursement from the CQC.

The council is paying about £750,000 for the temporary provider improvement team, funded by a Government grant.

Melanie Williams, corporate director, adult social care and health, said: “It’s not the best way to invest in my opinion because that’s about responding to crisis.

“It’s not helping us grow the workforce, develop and the things we’d like to do – it means that the figures are quite meaningless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because the inspections are so behind we don’t actually know the state of the quality of the market in Nottinghamshire which is a big risk for us I think.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the meeting, Coun Wheeler added: “We have a very good standard of care facilities across Nottinghamshire.

“What we want to do is to work with the CQC so that every facility has an up-to-date rating which gives assurance to residents and councillors that people are being cared for in the best possible facility.

“We have a dedicated team at the council who will continue to work with the CQC and our care facility partners to ensure that good care is continued to be delivered for all residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CQC spokesperson said: “We expect all adult care services to be providing the very best care to people. The majority of care homes in Nottinghamshire are good or outstanding and this reflects the incredible efforts of carers and providers who have gone above and beyond to provide high quality care.

“However, where concerns are brought to our attention we will not hesitate to act. We will always follow up on information of concern, and where there is risk we will inspect to ensure that people are safe and receiving high quality care.

“Across Nottinghamshire, we are aware that there are some services rated requires improvement and we continue to monitor these services, and if we are aware of any risks to people, we will carry out an inspection and take any necessary action.

“We also have good working relationships with Nottinghamshire local authorities and NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board and have been working closely with them to address risks and monitor services to keep people safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where we find people are at risk we will take further regulatory action to ensure people’s safety and human rights are upheld. If anyone has any concerns about the level of care they or their loved ones receive, we encourage them to contact us though our give feedback on care form on our website or via our customer service centre on 03000 616161.”