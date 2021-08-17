New crossing to be installed on 'dangerous' Hucknall road

The new crossing will provide a safer option for both pedestrians and cyclists and comes after residents got in touch with the council to complain about the dangerous conditions on the busy road.

The new crossing will incorporate a controlled area indicated by zig-zag markings along the approaches to the crossing within which parking and loading by vehicles will be prohibited at all times.

The toucan crossing is so-called because it allows bicycles to be ridden across at the same time at pedestrians can walk across so ‘two can’ cross together.

Coun Dave Shaw, with Hucknall resident John Evans, is pleased the crossing will be built

The new crossing has been welcomed by Hucknall district and county councillor and road safety campaigner Dave Shaw.

Coun Shaw (Ash Ind) said: “I am pleased that Nottinghamshire County Council has committed to these works after a campaign led by local residents and ourselves.

"Pedestrians and cyclists told me that the road was an accident waiting to happen.

"People explained that crossing Watnall Road felt like putting your life in someone else’s hands.

Coun Shaw has also revealed other road safety progress he has been making in Hucknall.

In particular, he confirmed that the county council has agreed to carry out speed surveys on Hucknall roads Babbacombe Way, Christchurch Road, Common Lane, Polperro Way, Nabbs Lane and Salterford Road.

Coun Shaw is also continuing to put pressure on Sainsbury’s Local at the junction of Watnall Road and Ruffs Drive to deal with issues of congestion and gridlock caused by their store.

He said: “Working with local residents in Hucknall West (the area he represents on the county council), I have asked for surveys to be done to look at some of most dangerous roads.

"Hopefully, the results of the speed surveys will lead to more traffic calming to protect residents.

"People say they are having to deal with the nightmare situation multiple times on a daily basis.