New Hucknall Lidl still waiting to get green light

Ashfield District Council’s planning committee originally approved the German retail chain’s plans in principal back on March 17.

But work needed to be done behind the scenes on the amount Lidl would contribute (a section 106 agreement) to town improvements and tackling increasedtraffic.

Now, almost five months on, the council says the ball remains in Lidl’s court to get the plans going again.

Plans for a new Lidl store in Hucknall have still not been rubber-stamped

A council spokesman said: “We are waiting for Lidl to come back in the agreement and there will be no planning approval until it is signed.

"We think it's due in the next few weeks but we'll have to see.”

The main causes for the short delay in giving the project the green light was around the conditions imposed by the planning committee back in March.

However, it was felt that these could be dealt with between Lidl and council officers under delegated powers, with no need for the proposal to be brought before the planning committee again.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the district council and Hucknall South on Nottinghamshire County Council, added: “Residents are getting in touch asking for an update on our new Lidl store but the ball is very much in Lidl’s hands.

"As an authority we’ve done our bit and are keen that Lidl now sign on the dotted line.

"There have been questions about the access road into the store and I am confident that this has been resolved.

"I look forward to significant progress in the next few weeks and updating Hucknall residents accordingly.”

Residents have been largely in favour of the store being built.

And the new store getting the green light will also pave the way for Hucknall Town to move to a new ground across the road off Aerial Way after more than a decade of waiting.