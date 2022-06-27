New support for Hucknall businesses as Ashfield District Council shops local

The new strategy outlines the council’s shop local approach to procurement and how high quality, value for money, public services are secured.

The strategy places importance on sustainable procurement to benefit small and medium-sized enterprises in the district.

As part of the council’s commitment to championing independent businesses, the local supplier portal was launched in April.

Council leader Jason Zadrozny and Coun Samantha Deakin with a member of staff from Ashfield business Geoff Webster Bakery

The portal allows business in Ashfield to enter their details which can then be accessed by council staff when procuring for goods and services up to £5000.

Coun David Martin (Ash Ind), executive lead member for finance, said: “We are committed to providing excellent public services which are the best value for money.

"Our new procurement strategy demonstrates that we are serious about ensuring that we can use the goods and services offered by local businesses to deliver on our ambitions.

"We are practicing what we preach by shopping local.

“Our new local supplier portal means that we can actively support small businesses in the district.

"We urge every business in Ashfield to register their details on the portal – it’s free and an easy way to make sure your business can be considered when we procure.The portal can be accessed on the council’s website here.

This latest plan to support business is one of several ventures that council has undertaken to support businesses in Hucknall and and across Ashfield since the end of the pandemic.