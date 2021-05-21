Newstead to be part of pilot project supporting renters

The project is the first of its kind in Gedling and as well as Newstead, will also be piloted in Killisick, Netherfield and Colwick.

There are thousands of privately rented homes in Gedling, and whilst most are in good condition, there are some where repairs or essential improvements have been neglected and a minority where criminal landlords rent out homes that are unsafe to live in.

Councils have powers to tackle unsafe homes, but according to the Survation Poll 2021, commissioned by Generation Rent, 46 per cent of private renters are unaware of this and therefore don’t always report issues that the council can help with.

Newstead is one of the areas taking part in the pilot scheme. Photo: Google Earth

The first phase of the consultation runs until June 21, with a second stage to follow the survey later in the year.

Coun John Clarke, council leader, said: “We’re already working with landlords on this through our selective licensing scheme, but it’s vital that we also engage with residents who are renting these properties, to get their views and plan how we can improve our services for them.