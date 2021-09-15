No change for Hucknall MP as he stays as chief whip in new-look cabinet
Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has remained in his post as chief whip following the latest cabinet reshuffle.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 8:39 pm
While several ministers have been moved around, and there have been some high profile departures, notably Gavin Williamson, who has been sacked as education secretary, and Newark MP Robert Jenrick, who has lost his role as housing, communities and local government, Mr Spencer has remained in his post, which has held since 2019.
