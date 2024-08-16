Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The leader of Nottingham City Council has warned another ‘bankruptcy’ notice could be issued if the authority does not make cuts to its libraries and other services.

In November last year the Labour-run council issued a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring bankruptcy, because it could not set a balanced budget.

Government-appointed commissioners arrived in February, and the authority was granted exceptional financial support, allowing it to use asset sales to fund day-to-day operational costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On top of a raft of other service and job cuts, the council is now proposing to close four libraries in a bid to save £1.5m.

Nottingham City Council leader Coun Neghat Khan, with deputy leader Coun Ethan Radford, has warned the authority could face another bankruptcy notice unless savings are made. Photo: Submitted

The authority is also considering staff cuts and a reducing opening hours.

A final public consultation event was held at Nottingham Council House on August 15, where residents and campaigners were given the opportunity to ask questions about the plans.

Chris Cann, who worked at Basford Library for 20 years, said the council should be asking the new Labour Government for more funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Don’t pick on the citizens of Nottingham who are the soft target,

"Go back to central Government – it could afford to fund us well enough in 2010, why not now?”

Campaigner Gary Freeman said reserves should be used to prevent the cuts.

However, Coun Neghat Khan (Lab), council leader, said: “Commissioners were appointed because there were concerns around financial sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We set a balanced budget, but if we don’t deliver it we are in the territory where another Section 114 could be issued.

“What we’ve got to be making sure is doing everything we can do to not lose all control of the council and the commissioners run the whole thing.

“If we asked the Government, we would need a 70 per cent increase in grant funding year-on-year to keep up with where we are today, or a 46 per cent increase in council tax.

“We don’t want to burden the people of Nottingham, so that’s why we’re saying we need to look at the council as a whole and make sure services are delivered on money that we have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Shuguftah Quddoos (Ind), who was suspended from Labour earlier this year for defying her party’s orders to vote through budget cuts, said: “We need time, this consultation needs time.

“We need time to come up with creative partnerships – that work will not happen by the autumn.

“If we genuinely want to save our libraries we need to say £1.5m is not a lot of money, and we need to make the brave decisions to ring-fence that money until we have solutions.”

Coun Sam Lux (Lab), who is responsible for libraries, promised to take the concerns away and said the council is already working on relationships with partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the meeting Bulwell councillor Ethan Radford, council deputy leader, said: “It is evident the council will not be able to close the £69m gap in 2025-26 through reductions in the library service alone.

“The current proposed savings that were agreed by the council in the 2024-25 budget are a £1.5m reduction from the library service.

“Once this saving has been made, we will not be looking for further reductions in the library service.”