Nottingham City Council reviewing terrorism plans and training ahead of new law

Training and preparations to protect Nottingham citizens from terror-related incidents are being reviewed by the city council ahead of a new law.

A new protect and prepare group will be set up, a review of risk assessment at council venues across the city will be done, and training of staff will be looked at, in a bid to make the city safer.

The new law, called Martyn’s Law, will ensure safety measures in public spaces are enhanced and that councils and public authorities are better prepared for an attack.

It has been named in memory of Martyn Hett, one of the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack.

Nottingham City Council is reviewing its terrorism plans and training. Photo: Submitted

The law is set to come into effect in the spring 2027, giving authorities time to review and put new plans in place.

The council owns a number of large venues, including the Motorpoint Arena and Theatre Royal.

It also allows organisers to host numerous events in the Old Market Square, including the Christmas Market.

The legislation categorises locations and events based on their capacity.

Events that have a 200 to 799 capacity will require basic security measures and staff training under the law, and the Security Industry Authority (SIA) must be notified of the premises.

For events that have a 800-plus capacity, more detailed risk assessments, security protocols, and an individual to make sure everything is in order, must be done and assigned to comply with the law.

The law also covers publicly accessible locations and public events.

The council said: “This landmark legislation aims to enhance public safety across the UK, by mandating improved security measures at public venues and events, thereby reducing the risk of terrorist attacks.

“While the likelihood of a security threat remains low, taking steps to improve awareness and preparedness can make a big difference.

“This law promotes a proactive approach to safety, ensuring that communities have clear plans in place should the unexpected happen.”

The Labour-run authority says it will be establishing a protect and prepare group in the city this autumn to bring together the relevant authorities and experts.

It will be working with Nottinghamshire Police to make sure risk assessments at its venues are up to date.

Events and locations that fall under the new law will also be looked at to see if they need enhanced measures of protection, with preparedness plans drawn up to better prepare.

The council added: “Martyn’s Law is an opportunity to strengthen community resilience by working with local partners and engaging the public in security awareness.

“The new protect and prepare group will explore how this is integrated in current action plans and workstreams.”