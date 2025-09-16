Nottingham City Council to spend £400,000 to livestream all meetings for 'greater transparency'

Nottingham City Council is spending more than £400,000 to livestream all of its meetings as part of efforts to improve transparency.

City councillors have long called for improved audio and livestreaming capabilities for the authority’s public meetings, most of which cannot be viewed online.

The ground floor committee room at Loxley House, where most of the council’s meetings are held, has been repeatedly criticised for its poor acoustics and lack of microphones or audio equipment.

The ability to watch council meetings online has become more commonplace – particularly due to the Covid pandemic – but only full council meetings at Nottingham Council House are streamed live on YouTube.

Nottingham City Council is spending £400,000 on livestreaming its meetings. Photo: Submitted

Council documents now show the Labour-led authority has allocated £435,000 to ‘engage with a provider to webcast meetings’ and buy new audio equipment.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has been told the sum will be used to buy equipment, including screens, microphones, recording equipment, as well as the software needed for recording and livestreaming meetings.

A spokesperson said footage of all formal meetings will be available in real time, and recordings will be available on the council’s website afterwards.

Equipment will be installed in the committee room in Loxley House and improved in the council house chamber.

Coun Andrew Rule (Ind), of the Nottingham Independents and Independent opposition group, said he has ‘long supported’ greater transparency of meetings.

He continued: “I made the suggestion in 2015 that Notts TV and other media outlets be invited to broadcast full council meetings and committee meetings – the suggestion was rejected by the then-deputy leader on the grounds council meetings weren’t exciting enough.

“However, I do think that alongside refreshing the equipment in the council’s committee room, to enable meetings to be streamed, there needs to be significant improvement to the acoustics to improve the sound quality for those committee members who are hearing impaired, so that they have the opportunity to fully participate in meetings.

“I will be seeking assurance of this from council officers.”

During the Covid pandemic the council livestreamed its meetings to the council’s YouTube channel, utilising remote meeting technology.

It says for many meetings, the number of ‘views’ significantly exceeded typical attendance by citizens at an in-person meetings, and positive feedback was received on the ability to watch meetings without having to attend in-person.

However, this did not continue once pandemic restrictions were lifted and councillors returned to in-person meetings.

Council documents add: “Nottingham City Council is committed to transparency, accessibility, and accountability and a key activity with the improving governance aim of the improvement plan is to consider options and develop proposals for webcasting full council, executive board and other committee meetings in order to increase the visibility and transparency of decision making, with improved access for citizens to be able to watch, and where appropriate engage with, decisions being made about issues that affect them.

“Establishing an effective webcasting provision provides the opportunity for the council to consider future options around attendance at meetings but crucially will provide live streams and recordings of meetings, meaning the council can engage a broader audience and support increased public participation in local democracy even if they cannot attend in person.

“It also ensures that important discussions and decisions are accessible to a wider audience, promoting accountability and informed community involvement.”

In 2022 Nottinghamshire Council, which was run by the Conservatives at the time, spent £437,000 to improve its existing livestreaming technology – including cameras that can track a person speaking.

Mansfield Council, a smaller district authority, spent £9,000 on new cameras and livestreaming technology in 2023.

For many years, most other councils across Nottinghamshire, including Gedling, Broxtowe, and Newark, have had similar livestreaming capabilities.