Nottingham City Council votes to send £1.14 billion devolution deal to public consultation

City councillors formally agreed to go to public consultation on plans for a devolution deal at a full council meeting yesterday (Monday).

Derbyshire County Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and Derby City Council will now also all discuss and vote on the matter this week with the two Derbyshire authorities both holding their meetings tomorrow (Wednesday), while Nottinghamshire County Council’s is on Friday, November 4.

The leaders of each of the four councils signed up to work on a devolution deal in August after the Government offered the region a package of new powers and funding worth £1.14 billion.

Coun David Mellen and his fellow Nottingham City councillors voted in favour of sending the proposed deal out to public consultation

Coun David Mellen (Lab), Nottingham City Council leader, said: “We have been working on agreeing a more detailed proposal, which includes information on how devolution would work and how it would benefit local people.

"The plans would see a new regional mayor and new type of combined authority created for the area from 2024.

This deal would bring in more powers and more money and allows more decisions to be made locally.

"We would make the most of every penny and every opportunity from this deal and it could make a real difference to people’s lives.

"This includes more and better jobs, more investment, economic growth, better transport, housing, skills training, and an improved and more sustainable environment.