Nottingham City Council's 'bankruptcy' declaration could have been too 'pessimistic'

Questions have been raised about Nottingham City Council's 'pessimistic' decision to declared effective 'bankruptcy' in 2023. Photo: Submitted

Questions have been raised over whether Nottingham City Council should have been declared effectively bankrupt two years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority has passed on information to a financial organisation over the decision, which has contributed to further widespread cuts across the city.

Senior councillors say they were prevented from scrutinising the move – highlighting that councils with far greater budget gaps avoided a similar fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On November 29, 2023, the Labour-led council’s corporate director for finance – known for legal reasons as its Section 151 officer – issued a notice that, in effect, declared the authority bankrupt.

Ross Brown, the council's former Section 151 officer, issued the 'bankruptcy' notice back in 2023. Photo: Submitted

While councils cannot technically go bankrupt in the traditional sense, the issuing of the Section 114 notice meant the authority was unable to set a balanced budget as required by law.

Ross Brown, who was appointed to the position in December 2022, said at the time that in his opinion ‘the council is unable to meet its statutory requirement to deliver a balanced budget for 2023-24’.

He said the council had been facing a £56.899m budget shortfall – largely due to soaring costs in people’s services, such as adult social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the authority managed to bring this down to £23m, Mr Brown deemed it necessary to pull the final emergency lever.

In response, the former Conservative Government made the decision to appoint a team of commissioners to the council just months later in February 2024 and they have been working to oversee critical improvements ever since – but not without significant cost to the taxpayer.

This decision is now being brought into question, and the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) was told information relating to the decision to issue a Section 114 notice has been passed to accounting standards-setting body, the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), for review.

A council spokesperson said: “Information has been submitted in accordance with the council’s financial and best value responsibilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Graham Chapman (Lab), a long-standing councillor, former leader and deputy leader, and former accountant, attempted to scrutinise the decision publicly during an extraordinary council meeting on December 18, 2023, during which members had to note Section 151 officer Mr Brown’s report.

At the time, he said: “We have more reserves than Middlesbrough, yet in Middlesbrough, there is no 114.

"In Bradford, and we’ve heard about Bradford, they are talking £70m (budget gap), we are talking £20m, yet no 114 in Bradford.

“So why no 114 in these places?

"In my view, it’s because they know what the implications are of next year’s Government settlement on the existing year, and they are waiting.

"So why us now? We’ve got to ask that question.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Chapman was then interrupted by Lord Mayor, Coun Carole McCulloch (Lab), who said – on the advice of officers – the council was only present to discuss the response and not the merits of the decision to issue the Section 114 notice.

At the same meeting, Coun Michael Edwards (Lab) asked whether a risk assessment had been carried out regarding the notice’s issuing.

After a short adjournment, he was told it had been deemed that no response was required.

Some councillors now claim they were not given enough opportunity to scrutinise the decision to issue the Section 114 notice in their roles as elected representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Chapman said Mr Brown submitted a formal internal complaint against him for his behaviour and comments made during the meeting on December 18.

He said: “I had a complaint from Mr Brown that his professional integrity had been undermined.”

The LDRS has seen evidence of the complaint, which was not upheld.

Coun Andrew Rule (Ind), a member of the Nottingham Independents and Independent opposition group, said he learned of the complaint and wrote to the council’s monitoring officer in defence of Coun Chapman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “While I did not agree with Coun Chapman, he absolutely has the right to raise his concerns at full council and I think it is a very slippery slope when you get to the point of officers trying to suppress debate.

“The Section 114 was, to a significant extent, based on assumptions and movements in reserves undertaken by the former head of finance which, in my view, were never thoroughly explained to elected members, certainly as far as the opposition group were concerned, to allow a degree of challenge, or indeed clarification on the thought process behind them.”

Mr Brown left the council in November 2024 and now works as the corporate director for finance at the London Borough of Bexley.

Mr Brown was approached for comment via Bexley Council concerning information being passed to CIPFA – as well as the complaint against Coun Chapman – but the authority said it would not be commenting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s current leadership says its finances have improved from ‘terminal to critical’ in the months since the Section 114 notice was issued.

The team of three Government-appointed commissioners – led by Tony McArdle – has been providing progress reports since February 2024.

In their second and most recent report, published in May, they said while a raft of problems remain, they were ‘pleased’ with the council’s continued ‘constructive and cooperative working interaction’.

The council now has a new permanent corporate director for finance and Section 151 officer, Stuart Fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest council figures show the general fund reserves – which is the pot of money kept aside for unexpected situations that may arise in its day-to-day operations – have increased significantly.

Reserves are split into money that is readily usable and money that is earmarked for specific purposes – and therefore cannot be touched.

Figures show there were £22.719m in general fund reserves – money that can be used for anything – as of March 31, 2024.

But the authority has looked again at what was deemed untouchable, and realised £40.821m was actually usable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has now increased the usable amount of general fund reserves to £63.540m as of March 31, 2025.

While there is no legal minimum, the council internally recommends that it maintains a level of reserve at 7.5 per cent on its overall revenue budget as a minimum, to ensure it has money available for a ‘rainy day' and can be financially sustainable.

Nottingham now has a level of reserves equivalent to around 18 per cent, which one independent expert source told the LDRS is well above what would typically be kept and required to be prudent.

It is understood that some at the council believe a similar movement of reserves could have been done to avoid the Section 114 notice in November 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However in his Section 114 report at the time, Mr Brown said corrective actions had included the use of reserves of £9.492m to try to bring down the significant budget gap.

And while his report added that hypothetically a large sum of £13.165m of reserves ‘could technically be deployed in-year’, he concluded: “Tthis would not only be insufficient to close the gap, it would also significantly undermine the financial resilience of the council, as the consequences of not keeping a minimum prudent level of reserves can be serious.”

An independent expert source who worked in local government for a number of decades told the LDRS the situation was ‘unusual’.

While the council’s general fund reserves are healthier and the projected budget gap for the current financial year for 2025-26 has fallen from £69m – it still stands at more than £20m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly the gap over the next four-year period to 2029 has been reduced by 60 per cent since Mr Fair joined the authority.

But while it has been reduced from £172m, that too still stands at more than £50m.

The authority is also relying on Exceptional Financial Support (EFS) – an accounting mechanism where the Government gives the council permission to use asset sales to fund day-to-day costs.

This emergency measure was only granted after the issuing of the Section 114 notice in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under Mr Brown’s oversight, the council asked the Government for permission to use £41m raised from asset sales to help balance the budget last year – but in the end only £7.7m was needed.

Accurate forecasting of the council’s finances has regularly been brought into question before – including by the Government-appointed Improvement and Assurances Board (IAB), which preceded the commissioners and was established upon the collapse of Robin Hood Energy in 2020.

Coun Rule questioned the forecasting again and said: “The variance between recent financial performance and assumptions would indicate that, at best, they were somewhere between the pessimistic and unrealistic end of the spectrum.”

However the independent expert said: “It is pretty unusual for a council to go back and say to the Government that when we asked you for support, we weren’t in as bad a situation as you thought, we thought, and we agreed at the time, and we confidentially agreed figures.

"I know of no council that has done that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The people who were getting those figures at the time had a statutory duty.

"I just don’t think they are appreciating the strain on a statutory officer to get those things absolutely right.”

The source said some within the council could be ‘positioning’ as a political strategy ahead of local government reorganisation (LGR).

Council boundaries will be completely redrawn by the end of the decade in favour of larger, unitary authorities to replace the current two-tier structure in Nottinghamshire at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the Labour Government’s plans, the city’s boundaries must expand to create a new authority large enough to meet its requirements.

The source said: “You cannot say for sure but the positioning around who is going to be in a position to both be a candidate when LGR boundaries have been established, and whether city councillors, who probably feel their reputation has suffered because they have been in engagement with the Government since 2018, feel they are more competent and experienced to take forward any new authority.”

While some councillors have questioned whether the reserves could have been used to prevent a Section 114 being issued, one councillor says they could have been used to prevent cuts.

In March, the council agreed on a budget for the 2025-26 financial year, which included a 4.99 per cent council tax rise and the requirement to deliver £18m in savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before that, tens of millions of pounds in cuts had been made to the city’s libraries service, community centres, youth services, and jobs.

Coun Shuguftah Quddoos (Green), former Sheriff of Nottingham, raised the issue at a council meeting early in 2025.

She reiterated her point and said: “The council has now moved more money into the unearmarked reserves pot so it is now £64m, equal to 18 per cent.

"The cuts being voted on could easily be covered by the reserves and we could still have comfortably enough left over for unforeseen circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be clear, these decisions are not being made out of necessity – they are deliberate and political.

"The harm and damage is avoidable and the people of Nottingham deserve better.”

A council spokesperson added: “We are yet to achieve a fully balanced budget and have a continuing structural deficit which means we still need to use EFS in the current year, although to a significantly lesser degree than anticipated.

“Our financial performance has not been overstated in any way and has been fully reported in accordance with standard accounting practice. The council’s accounts as recently published are subject to external audit scrutiny as well as being open for public inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would not be appropriate or financially responsible to use reserves to fund a continuing budget gap.”

The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy said it does not comment on individual cases.