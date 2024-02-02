Nottingham City Council's chief executive pay rises above £190,000 a year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The position currently belongs to Mel Barrett, who was appointed in May of 2020.

According to a 2024-25 pay policy statement, Mr Barrett is to be paid on an all-inclusive fixed spot salary of £190,890, taking into account the recent national 3.5 per cent pay award.

The salary had previously been set at £184,435.

Mel Barrett, chief executive of Nottingham City Council, will be paid more than £190,000 this year. Photo: Other

Previous years’ pay policy statements show the salary had been £179,813 back in 2022-23.

A council spokesperson said: “The pay and terms of conditions of employment for local government chief executives are determined by the Joint Negotiating Committee for Chief Executives.

“This means that annual pay awards in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are subject to a national pay-review process and negotiated with the trade unions.

“The national pay award for chief executives for 2023-24 was agreed on November 1 and provides an increase of 3.5 per cent, with effect from April 1.”

However the pay gaps have been narrowing, according to pay policy documents.

Pay data in the document is based on salaries as of October 31, 2023 and at that time the national pay award for chief executive positions had not been agreed.

This means salary comparisons have been based off the chief executive’s previous salary of £184,435, not £190,890.

The chief officer pay awards were agreed and are reflected in the pay data

The documents show the average chief officer salary is £92,885.74.

The majority of chief officers working at the council belong to a pay group referred to internally as the ‘senior leadership management group’.

Pay in these groups ranges from as low as £58,082 per year to as high as £102,758.

Corporate directors are paid as low as £139,463 or as high as £162,375.

Meanwhile the lowest paid employee is at grade B, level one, equating to a basic salary of £22,366.

The report said: “The council’s 2022-23 gender pay gap report showed that, on average, women earned just over £1.02 for every pound earned by men.

“The ethnicity pay gap showed, on average, black, Asian and minority ethnic employees earned just over 95 pence for every pound earned by white British employees.