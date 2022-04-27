Nottingham firms urged to take advantage of free 30-day electric van trial

An event is being held next month in Nottingham where a range of vehicles will be on show for firms of any size, from the public or private sector, to consider for their fleet.

Organised by the council as part of the Electric Van Experience (EVE) project, this will take place outside the Arc Building on the NG2 Business Park, Enterprise Way, between 11am and 3pm on Thursday, May 5.

Staff from the council’s transport team will be on hand to explain the benefits of an electric van, answer any questions and take interested businesses out for a 15-minute drive to help them decide if they’d like to sign up for a 30-day vehicle loan.

Use of the van is free with a nominal administration fee dependant on the size of the company.

Voluntary sector and charitable organisations are exempt from this.

Funded by National Highways and delivered as part of the authority’s Workplace Travel Service, EVE was launched a year ago and enables companies to see how making the switch to electric vans could be the right move financially and environmentally.

Coun Sally Longford (Lab), deputy leader and portfolio holder for energy and the environment at the city council, said: “With the ban on the sale of new petrol and electric vehicles brought forward to 2030, we want to support businesses to plan ahead.

"Electric vehicles are the future but we understand that making the switch is still a big decision.

“Since launching in 2021, the scheme has proved popular and we’ve loaned vehicles to more than 70 businesses.

"We now want to ensure that more companies have the opportunity to try it out and see if this is for them.

“The idea is for firms to experience the benefits of an electric van for themselves before making any commitment.

"This isn’t available through dealerships or manufacturers, so it’s a unique opportunity and key to addressing the barriers that businesses face with electrifying fleets.

“Not only will they be able to experience first-hand the cost savings in maintenance and operation, but also the improved driving experience, giving them confidence to go ahead and make their fleets cleaner.

“As a council we’ve long been committed to improving air quality in the city, and this scheme will further help to reduce harmful emissions from the city’s and region’s roads.”

Providing the premises are suitable, businesses who take up the offer will be able to have a charge point fitted at no cost and will be invited to take advantage of the services offered by Nottingham Electric Vehicle Services (NEVS)

Andy Jinks, Midlands regional director for National Highways and funders of the EVE said: “We’ve invested £2.69 million in this initiative with Nottingham City Council and we’re working with councils across the country to encourage businesses to make the switch to electric vehicles and we expect many more to start using electric vehicles when they experience the savings possible.

Businesses interested in the May 5 event should contact the transport team at [email protected] so an accompanied test drive can be scheduled in advance.