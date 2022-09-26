Nottingham receives £6.5 million boost to support city’s rough sleepers

The grant is the full amount requested from the Rough Sleeping Initiative and one of the largest awards in the country.

Partners such as Framework, Emmanuel House, Nottingham Arimathea Trust and Bloom Social Housing work together with specialist officers at the council to identify people, engage them and assess needs; Navigate services and deliver support; Access and provide supported accommodation.

There will be more emphasis over the next three years on prevention of rough sleeping and sustained resettlement.

Nottingham City Council has secured £6.5m to help tackle homelessness and rough sleeping. Photo: Getty Images

This will be supported by a further £1.67m of funding secured by the council and partners Metropolitan Thames Valley, Places For People and Framework through the latest round of the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme.

Coun Toby Neal (Lab), portfolio holder for housing and human resources: said: “We welcome this allocation, which is our largest award to date and will make a big difference in our city.

“We’ve had to outline why it’s needed in Nottingham and what support we have in place for rough sleepers, so to have been awarded one of the largest grants outside London is really good news for the city.

“As ever, we are reliant on our local partners, to quickly respond with quality services and we thank them for their continued contributions and commitment.

Andrew Redfern, Chief Executive of Framework, said: “This is good news for Nottingham and we share the city council's satisfaction with the award.