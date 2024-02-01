Nottinghamshire County Council promises no services cuts over next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Conservative-run council intends to make £5.4m in savings to balance its budget in April, and a further £11m over the next two years.

The authority proposes spending £47m over 2024-25, while attempting to reduce costs.

However, it has promised investment in the county’s roads and a council tax rise which is below the maximum level allowed.

Leader Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con) said services which directly affect residents will not be cut.

He said: “Everyone is struggling with the rising cost of services.

"Fortunately in Nottinghamshire, we’re in a reasonably good position to deal with that and not have to make the tough decisions that other councils are.

“We are able to transition our services to something more sustainable, rather than just chop as we’ve seen in other councils.

“There’s nothing that will get cut next year – in fact, we’re investing in services including household waste recycling and early help services in communities.

“We’re investing in technology and more efficient working practices to deliver services in a more cost-effective way.”

According to a report, this includes reviewing high-cost care placements, using technology to keep elderly people at home longer and looking how services can become more self-sustaining.

Coun Bradley was among a group of MPs who demanded more Government support for upper-tier councils earlier this month, which saw another £500m released shortly after.

He continued: “The pressure on councils’ services is very real, particularly with children’s services where costs have gone up exponentially.

“The increased funding is very important – I was pleased the Government listened to us.

"That help will be worth around £7m to Nottinghamshire.

“It means we’re able to shore up services and find flexibility in the budget.

"We’ve been able to invest in the roads next year, and protect things like libraries and youth services, which are usually the first things to be cut.”

He said reform was needed for local government funding, but it was unlikely to happen before the General Election due to take place later this year.

Coun Bradley said: “I know residents won’t want a council tax rise at all, but we will never take more than we need.

"An extra £500,000 will stay in residents’ pockets.

“Fortunately, we are nowhere near where Nottingham City Council is.

The budget will be set by full council on February 22.

The city council declared effective bankruptcy last November amid rising costs for social care and a lack of cash reserves following a series of financial problems.

The labour-run authority is now faced with losing control of some decisions to a Government-appointed board and is facing a £23m budget gap this year, followed by a £53m hole next year.