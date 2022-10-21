“We don’t need yet another Conservative Prime Minister, we need an election and a new government.”

Ms Truss met with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, just hours before she announced she would be stepping down because she was unable to deliver the mandate her peers elected her on.

The announcement of a mini-budget, unveiled by her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on September 23, prompted economic turmoil due to a spate of unfunded tax cuts.

A resulting £65 billion rescue package was announced by the Bank of England in a bid to stabilise pension funds, with the pound crashing against the dollar.

Coun Ben Bradley, Conservative MP for Mansfield.

The chancellor was soon sacked and replaced by Jeremy Hunt, who almost immediately reversed almost all mini-budget decisions.

And the final nail in the coffin seemingly came upon the resignation of Home Secretary Suella Braverman and a chaotic vote on fracking.

MPs and councillors across Nottinghamshire are voicing their opinions.

Advertisement

Responding to questions on his constituency Facebook group, Coun Ben Bradley, Conservative MP for Mansfield, said: “I didn’t call on Boris to go, I didn’t back either of the final options of candidates, I haven’t sought to drag down this Prime Minister, I’m cracking on trying to get key local priorities heard and key projects delivered.

“I wish I had more power over it, that would be simpler, but as I have said, I have played no part in the actions that created this chaos, none of it was my preferred choice.

“I am just one of 350-odd MPs with a voice in this, so I cannot ‘fix’ it either.

“I just want a stable, Conservative approach that allows us to deliver for people.”

Advertisement

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Tory MP for Bassetlaw, seemingly retweeted a post on Twitter concerning the return of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while Darren Henry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe remained tight-lipped.

Labour MPs in Nottingham said “good riddance” to Ms Truss.

Bulwell MP Alex Norris, shadow levelling up minister and Labour MP for Nottingham North, said: “Ms Truss’s legacy is increased mortgage bills for people.